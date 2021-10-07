CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $181.20 and last traded at $181.20. Approximately 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.00.

Specifically, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,238,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

