Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14. 593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 357,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 777,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cosan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 51.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

