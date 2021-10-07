Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $37.01 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $37.01 or 0.00068612 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.24 billion and approximately $875.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,005.75 or 1.00117120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 117.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00540743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,327,498 coins and its circulating supply is 222,542,895 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

