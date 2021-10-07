Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

