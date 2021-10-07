Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €76.00 ($89.41) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.15 ($81.36).

1COV stock opened at €55.40 ($65.18) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.01. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

