Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 116,778 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

