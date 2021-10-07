Cowen Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $223.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $184.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.84.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $195.55 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.