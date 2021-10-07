Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $639.10 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $640.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $564.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

