Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €137.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.69 ($153.76).

Airbus stock opened at €113.42 ($133.44) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.97.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

