Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHL. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.74 ($64.40).

SHL opened at €55.12 ($64.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 1-year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

