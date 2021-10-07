Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Paul Forster Sells 30,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of LON CRL opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £75.21 million and a PE ratio of 18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. Creightons Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

