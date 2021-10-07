Crescent Park Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II makes up about 0.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

