Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Desjardins currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.16.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$3.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$512.01 million and a P/E ratio of -56.38. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

