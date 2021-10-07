Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $204.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.12 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $904.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.44 million to $908.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $973.14 million, with estimates ranging from $928.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $11,093,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 189,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,153. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

