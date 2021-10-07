Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

