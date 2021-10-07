Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 460,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 104.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 3,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,499. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

