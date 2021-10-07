Crust Price Tops $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001464 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00077071 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.31 or 0.00777789 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

