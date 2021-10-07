CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

