Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

CFR stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

