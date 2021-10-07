Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,337 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270,000.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

CPIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

