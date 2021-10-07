Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CYTK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.