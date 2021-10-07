CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $318.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

