Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. Approximately 6,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Danaos by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaos by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Danaos by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

