Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

DRI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,312,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,679 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

