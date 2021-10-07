Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:DARE remained flat at $$1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,483. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.69.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DARE. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.