David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $2,863,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGNY opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

