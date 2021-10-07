Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 4.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. 363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

DAWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

