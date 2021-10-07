Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Sells $88,199.03 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,111. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 191,797 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

