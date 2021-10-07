Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $428.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:DECK traded up $11.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.64. 12,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,189. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $237.87 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.16 and a 200 day moving average of $371.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

