Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $387.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outperformed the industry so far in the year. Markedly, acceleration of omni-channel capabilities, international expansion, new product categories as well as customer-centric product and marketing strategies have been contributing to its performance. This is evident from the company’s stellar first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and compared favorably with the year-ago period. The quarterly results were driven by strength in the HOKA ONE ONE, UGG and Teva brands as well as solid gains across direct-to-consumer channels. Impressive performance led management to raise fiscal 2022 view. However, Deckers expects operational headwinds like capacity constraints and elevated costs with respect to warehouse employee safety and payroll costs.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.29.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $363.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.16 and its 200 day moving average is $371.74. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $237.87 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock worth $4,888,781. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $931,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

