Deeper Network (DPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.75 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $95.49 million and $2.75 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00094943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00133462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,948.27 or 1.00097350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.28 or 0.06527936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

