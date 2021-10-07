DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Up 50.8% Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $82,714.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,688,131 coins and its circulating supply is 50,147,889 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

