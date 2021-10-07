Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

VCF stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

