Deutsche Bank AG Buys 196,058 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,058 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

