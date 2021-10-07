Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 180,713 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $2,195,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 287,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 69.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $33.32 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

