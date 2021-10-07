Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 209,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

DRNA opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

