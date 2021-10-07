Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 12,737 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,622 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

