Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €26.67 ($31.38) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.97. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

