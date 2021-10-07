Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €153.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €153.00 ($180.00) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Stratec stock opened at €116.80 ($137.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Stratec has a 12-month low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 12-month high of €147.40 ($173.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

