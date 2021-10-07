Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMVWY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

TeamViewer stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

