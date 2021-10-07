Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.41 ($8.72).

ETR LHA opened at €5.85 ($6.89) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.26 and a 200-day moving average of €9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

