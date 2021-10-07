Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s share price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €54.32 ($63.91) and last traded at €54.32 ($63.91). Approximately 2,823,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.58 ($63.04).

The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is €58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

