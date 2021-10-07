Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,322.5 days.

DWHHF remained flat at $$59.24 during trading on Thursday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

