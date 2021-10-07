Dev Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,514.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00005970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $111,514.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00404818 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.