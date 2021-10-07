Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS HZNOF remained flat at $$6.64 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $6.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

