Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS DLGNF remained flat at $$80.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $317.76 million during the quarter.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

