Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $148.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $107.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,489,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

