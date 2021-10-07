DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.35.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,690. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.