DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.35.
Several research firms have commented on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DKS stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,690. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.