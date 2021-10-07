Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Digi International stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. Digi International has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

