Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $150,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.